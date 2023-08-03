Přihlásit se

Vyšel Total Commander 11. Umí lépe balit, pracovat s historií a kamarádí se s Androidem

3. srpna 2023
Total Commander 11 včera po třech měsících dospěl do finální verze. Jeho autor Christian Ghisler od května vydal deset betaverzí a tři RC, teď už by jeho program měl být dostatečně stabilní pro každodenní provoz.

Total Commander 11 umí rychleji balit a rozbalovat archivy typu ZIP a GZ, nově si poradí i s moderními kompresemi ZSTD a Brotli. Při kopírování můžete zatrhnout volbu, aby se místo přepisu všechny starší soubory přejmenovaly a ty novější přeskočily.

Lépe si poradí s připojenými telefony s Androidem. Ve stavové liště už ukazuje celkovou i dostupnou kapacitu na interním úložišti. A při procházení složek na mobilu je pak v liště vidět celá cesta, nikoliv jen název aktuální složky.

Novinkou je zkratka Ctrl+Shift+A, pomocí níž lze vyhledávat mezi otevřenými záložkami v Total Commanderu. Ghistler pak přepracoval historii složek (Alt+↓). Psaním můžete v historii rovnou vyhledávat, jednotlivým položkám pak přibyla kontextová nabídka, takže po kliknutí pravým tlačítkem můžete například zkopírovat cestu ke složce či danou složku ze seznamu odstranit.

Během vývoje TC11 přidal Ghisler i další drobnosti. V dialogu pro hromadné přejmenování lze použít nové placeholdery [I] a [I1], které budou ignorovat tečky v názvech složek. Jako externí archivátory pro ZIP lze použít 7z.exe nebo 7zg.exe. Do nastavení programu přibyla nová karta Historie.

Program si můžete vyzkoušet zdarma po dobu 30 dní, pak vás bude vyzývat k zakoupení. U Total Commanderu je licence doživotní, takže kdo si software koupil třeba před 20 lety v době, kdy se ještě jmenoval Windows Commander, tak má nárok na všechny budoucí upgrady. Licence pro jednoho uživatele stojí okolo 1100 Kč a lze ji používat na více počítačích současně.

