Připravte klávesnice, chystá se Total Commander 11.50. Vyšla první testovací verze

Švýcarský vývojář Christian Ghisler už připravuje munici. Vydal první betu další majoritní verze Total Commanderu, tentokrát s číslem 11.50. Jeho software je obvykle spolehlivý již v testovacích sestaveních, ale kdo by chtěl čekat na ostrou verzi, tak jejich vývoj obvykle zabere tři měsíce.
Jak ale píšeme pokaždé, Total Commander je už na takové úrovni, že přibývají jen drobnosti, které by mohly správu souborů ve Windows nějak usnadnit. Pokud se zaregistrujete na Ghislerovo fórum, je velká šance, že vyhoví i vašim přáním a přidá funkci, o kterou požádáte.
Total Commander 11.50 například nově umí tvořit archivy 7zip. Můžete si nastavit, aby se soubory po zkopírování přes F5 rovnou přejmenovaly. U hromadného přejmenování lze do názvů přidat EXIF metadata z fotek ve formátu HEIC nebo data pořízení záznamů u videí v MP4.
Lister, integrovaný prohlížeč všeho, podporuje zkratku Ctrl+kolečko pro změnu velikosti písma. Místo kolečka fungují i tlačítko + a - na numerické klávesnici. Koš v komentářovém zobrazení nově ukazuje i původní umístění souborů a složek. A takových maličkostí přibylo dalších třicet.
Program si můžete vyzkoušet zdarma po dobu 30 dní, pak vás bude vyzývat k zakoupení. U Total Commanderu je licence doživotní, takže kdo si software koupil třeba před 20 lety v době, kdy se ještě jmenoval Windows Commander, tak má nárok na všechny budoucí upgrady. Licence pro jednoho uživatele stojí okolo 1200 Kč a lze ji používat na více počítačích současně.
Na dalším listu najdete kompletní seznam novinek (anglicky)…
General
- File lists: Option to show seconds in the date/time field
- File lists: Shorten date/time with "..." when the value is too long for the available space
- Folder tabs: Always scroll current tab into view when resizing main window
- Always load icons from .ico files directly instead of associated program
- Drive list (cm_OpenDrives): Show volume labels/descriptions behind drive letters
- Recycle bin (cm_OpenRecycled): Show original location of deleted files in comment view
- Thumbnails view: Show thumbnails of link (.lnk file) targets instead of link files themselves, e.g. links to photos
- Menu "Start": Use icon defined in em_command, but only from wcmicons.dll or .ico files, for speed reasons (virus scanners)
- Configure button bar/single button or configure internal command: New button "->.ico" to extract single icon from .exe/.dll/.icl
- Everything: Support network drives when getting folder sizes with option "Automatic, only with 'Everything'"
- Change directory via "cd" command: Append \: to go to the parent and place cursor on directory or archive
- OPENBARMENU now also works when there is no main button bar
- FTP connect dialog (Ctrl+F): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path).
File operations
- Internal 7zip compression via 7zip dll (included)
- Wildcards to rename files when copying files with F5: Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name
- Packer about box (Alt+Enter on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field
- Open the Photos app with new command to enable previous/next buttons
- Files - Associate With: New button "Delete" sets association to "(none)"
- Synchronize dirs: Time stamps can now be copied also to file system plugins and FTP servers
Verify checksums
- New checkbox "Only errors" to only show lines with errors and the summary
- When verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size
- Ctrl+A now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list
- Verify checksums from clipboard: Support also SHA224 and SSH384
Search
- Search for *.ext \test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus subdirectory \test1\test2\ although test1 isn't searched
- Search for *.ext test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus in subdirectories containing directories test1\test2\ anywhere in the path
- Standalone search started via /S=F: Extra parameter S* tells search to get the sort order from a currently running Total Commander
- Plugins tab: Entries can now be sorted manually with Ctrl cursor up/down or via sort buttons
List of open tabs (Ctrl+Shift+A)
- Option to show last visited tabs first, hotkey Ctrl+L
- Shift+Enter on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it
- Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New options "Ctrl+Tab opens as list" and "Last visited first"
- Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New option to jump to last opened tab with Ctrl+Tab.
Lister
- Ctrl+Mouse wheel and Ctrl+'+'/'-' now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0)
- Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'
Internal commands
- OPENBAR, OPENBAR1, OPENBAR2, OPENBARMENU: New parameter * opens default bar defined for the main bar/vertical bar
- Add 4 to parameter of the following commands to not save the change to wincmd.ini: cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_SwitchFileTipWindows, cm_SwitchColorsByFileType, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_Vis*
Button bar/Start menu parameters
- Parameters %S, %R, %P%S and %T%R in double quotes now support prefix/suffix text for each file
Multi-rename tool
- Field [T4] followed by any date/time fields like [YMD] now gets EXIF date also from HEIC image files, and recording date from MP4 videos
- Placeholder [T4] now also works when creating directories (F7) or text files (Shift+F4)
- Load names from file now supports Unix line breaks
New wincmd.ini options
- [Configuration] OldStyleHistory=1 gets back old style history as a dropdown menu without frequently used directories
- [Configuration] CopyStayOnFile=1 keeps cursor on currently active file after creating new file with Shift+F4
- [Configuration] BriefViewWidthLimitMin=0 sets minimum column width for brief view
