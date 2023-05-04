Blíží se Total Commander 11. Nebude revoluční a to je jen dobře

Christian Ghisler po necelém roce připravuje další „velkou“ verzi oblíbeného dvoupanelového správce souborů. Uvozovky proto, že skok z Total Commanderu 10.50 na verzi 11 žádné podstatné novinky nepřinese. Stále jde o drobnosti, větší možnosti nastavení a hlavně důkaz, že tento software je tak pokročilý, že jakýkoliv výraznější vývoj by měnil podstatu celého programu.
Čerstvě vydaná betaverze umí rychleji balit a rozbalovat archivy typu ZIP a GZ, nově si poradí i s moderními kompresemi ZSTD a Brotli. Při kopírování můžete zatrhnout volbu, aby se místo přepisu všechny starší soubory přejmenovaly a ty novější přeskočily.
Lépe si poradí s připojenými telefony s Androidem. Ve stavové liště už ukazuje celkovou i dostupnou kapacitu na interním úložišti. A při procházení složek na mobilu je pak v liště vidět celá cesta, nikoliv jen název aktuální složky.
Novinkou je zkratka Ctrl+Shift+A, pomocí níž lze vyhledávat mezi otevřenými záložkami v Total Commanderu. Ghistler pak přepracoval historii složek (Alt+↓). Psaním můžete v historii rovnou vyhledávat, jednotlivým položkám pak přibyla kontextová nabídka, takže po kliknutí pravým tlačítkem můžete například zkopírovat cestu ke složce či danou složku ze seznamu odstranit.
Program si můžete vyzkoušet zdarma po dobu 30 dní, pak vás bude vyzývat k zakoupení. U Total Commanderu je licence doživotní, takže kdo si software koupil třeba před 20 lety v době, kdy se ještě jmenoval Windows Commander, tak má nárok na všechny budoucí upgrady. Licence pro jednoho uživatele stojí okolo 1100 Kč a lze ji používat na více počítačích současně.
Kompletní seznam novinek Total Commanderu 11
Původní text bez redakčních úprav
General
- Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
- Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
- Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
- Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
- Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
- Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
- Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
- In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
- Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations
- High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
- F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
- F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
- File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
- Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
- Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history
- New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
- Quick search and quick filter support
- Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
- Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
- Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
- Context menu, option to remove entries from history
- Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
- Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
- Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister
- Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
- Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands
- CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
- New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
- New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
- New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
- New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
- New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu
- New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
- New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
- New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|