Synology připravuje DSM 7.0. NASy budou rychlejší a spolehlivější

Vývoj nového systému DiskStation Manager 7.0 je u Synology opravdu dlouhý proces. Je to bezmála rok od vydání alfaverze označené jako Preview. V těchto dnech firma vydává betu. Příští rok bude následovat ještě verze RC a pak snad i finální sestavení. Mění se toho opravdu hodně, takže testování nelze podcenit.
První změny se týkají už přihlašování. Synology zpřísňuje politiku hesel. Ta nově nesmí obsahovat uživatelské jména ani popisy, a naopak musí kombinovat velká i malá písmena, čísla a být dlouhá alespoň osm znaků.
Přihlašovat se ale půjde i bez hesla. Firma uvede zvláštní mobilní aplikaci, v níž vyskočí výzva k potvrzení, jakmile do NASu zadáte uživatelské jméno. Problém je, že aplikace vyžaduje účet u Synology a připojení k internetu. Ale půjde využít také offline metody standardu FIDO2 (USB klíče, Windows Hello, Apple Touch ID). Všechny tyto metody mohou sloužit také pro dvoufázové ověření, kde půjde využít rovněž stávající generované TOTP kódy.
Proměnou projde uživatelské rozhraní, které by mělo být přehlednější a rychlejší. Lépe v něm půjde vidět také to, co uživatelé se soubory provádějí. V příštím roce navíc dorazí funkce pro deduplikaci dat. Aplikace Fotky spojí dosavadní Photo Station a Moments. Bude v ní možné filtrovat snímky podle i podle použitých objektivů, nastavení expozice, detekovaných lidí nebo typů souborů. Rovněž půjde přepínat zobrazení podle chronologické řazení nebo složek.
Novinek se dočká i správa disků. SSD cache bude možné přidávat za běhu, s novým mechanismem zpětného zápisu se navíc budou data mezi SSD a HDD synchronizovat třikrát rychleji než dřív. Zjednoduší se také výměna disků při zvětšování kapacity nebo náhradě odcházejících modelů. Pokud bude v NASu volný slot, vložít se nový disk a jednoduše se do něj naklonují data z jiného, aniž by se muselo přebudovat pole RAID. U disků označených jako náhradní dojde k tomuto procesu automaticky, pokud některý disk v poli začne dosluhovat.
Celkově se také zrychlí práce s RAID 6. Rychlejší bude i oprava polí v závislosti na volné kapacitě. Podle Synology by pole zaplnění jen z poloviny mělo „rebuild“ zvládnout dvakrát rychleji. NASy s procesory typu x86 budou o 10 % rychlejší při zapnutém šifrování.
Kompletní seznam novinek najdete níže. DSM 7.0 bude fungovat s NASy vyrobenými od roku 2012, konkrétně od 13. série, tj. DS213j, RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+, DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+ a DS713+.
Novinky v DSM 7.0
Text bez redakčních úprav:
-
Storage
- A new revision of Storage Manager:
- Added visuals of Synology NAS models with their drive slots, expansion units, and built-in M.2 slots to help users view drive status.
- Enhanced usability with a clearer display of the relationship between storage pools, volumes, and SSD caches.
- Enhanced the setup process of Hot Spare and Data Scrubbing.
- Added a feature to guide users through configuring newly inserted drives.
- New features of storage pools, volumes, and drives:
- Supports performing different tasks on different storage pools simultaneously.
- Supports updating the firmware for Synology drives.
- Enhanced the access performance of RAID 6 by 80% on Broadwellnk (FS1018, SA3400, RS1619xs+, DS3018xs) and Grantley (FS3017) CPUs.
- Enhanced the access performance of degraded RAID 6 by 70%.
- Added display of the storage usage of each category item on Btrfs volumes.
- Added a new Fast Repair mechanism to reduce the time needed for RAID repair based on storage usage and thus reduce the time of RAID degradation.
- Added the ability to replace a drive in a healthy storage pool with an unused one without interrupting services or causing storage pool degradation.
- Added the ability to automatically replace “Critical” or “Failing” drives in protected storage pools with Hot Spare.
- Added the Auto Repair feature to automatically run a RAID repair when a malfunctioned drive is replaced with a healthy one in the same drive slot.
- Added the ability to eject a storage pool on an expansion unit to ensure the safe removal of drives without interrupting system services.
- Added the ability to mount storage pools from drives that are inserted after the device has been powered on without interrupting system services.
- Added support for Western Digital® Device Analytics™ (WDDA) health analytics service for compatible WD Purple™, Red™, and Red™ Pro drives.
- New features of SSD Cache:
- Added the ability to create and remove SSD caches without interrupting system services.
- Added the new SSD Cache Advisor to monitor I/O accesses and provide more accurate capacity recommendations.
- Added the ability to pin all Btrfs metadata to SSD caches to enhance the performance of accessing small files and shorten the response time when accessing files regularly.
- Added the ability to activate automatic protection on SSD read-write caches with multi-drive fault tolerance.
- Added support for the quick write-back mechanism, delivering a three times faster synchronization from SSD caches to HDDs when automatic protection is activated.
-
Resource Monitor
- Revamped the display of recorded performance metrics with a finer granularity of data points and the ability to focus on certain time points.
- Enhanced monitoring transparency of system services by separating larger, unrelated processes.
- Added the ability to manage currently accessed files and their connected users to better handle locked files.
-
File System/File Services
- Supports enabling/disabling file compression for shared folders created on DSM 7.0.
- Enhanced file compression ratio and added display for the current ratio for each shared folder.
- Added support for cross-protocol locking between SMB and AFP.
- Supports accessing encrypted shared folders via NFS.
- Enhanced Btrfs performance and lowered I/O latency.
- Modularized the SMB file service into a package.
- Allows users to enable/disable SMB transfer logs for permission changes, providing more flexible transfer logs.
- Enhanced the encryption performance by up to 10% on certain models with the x86 platform.
-
User Management
- Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude username and description, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
- Added the ability to delegate predefined administrator roles to non-administrator user accounts and allow them to manage certain services and system settings, offering more flexible permission management.
- Added the ability to require imported users to change their passwords after their initial DSM logins.
- Added the ability to assign user accounts from import lists to specific groups.
-
Domain/LDAP Integration
- Enhanced LDAP client authentication performance by reducing the number of queries sent with a caching mechanism.
- The following services and packages now support UPN logins: Synology Assistant, Hyper Backup, Synology Mail Server, Synology Calendar, and Shared Folder Sync.
- Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
-
Security
- Added the ability to block USB and console ports.
- Enhanced QuickConnect connection process to strengthen security.
- Provides only TLS 1.3 support for the Modern Compatibility option for TLS/SSL profile level.
- Added the ability to set 2-factor authentication as mandatory for specific users or groups.
-
User Experience
- Enhanced user experience for DSM first-time installation and Synology Account related service setup (e.g. QuickConnect).
- Added information and usage tips about security, notification, and other recommended settings in DSM Help.
- Added the ability to back up DSM system configuration to a connected Synology Account.
- Added support for application webhook integration to send system notifications to Synology Chat and other third-party applications.
- Added severity levels to notifications for better categorization of events.
- Enhanced user interface responsiveness to launch installed packages and services faster.
- Enhanced login performance when connecting from external networks.
- Enhanced user experience for package update processes by displaying the update status with package icons on the DSM desktop.
- Supports resetting the passwords of all user accounts in the administrators group by pressing the RESET button on Synology NAS for 4 seconds.
- Enhanced Control Panel usability by reorganizing related functionality together:
- Added a new Synology Account tab to consolidate future services provided through Synology Account.
- Consolidated Domain/LDAP options to be configured in a new unified wizard.
- Consolidated QuickConnect settings into the External Access tab.
- Consolidated User and Groups settings.
- Consolidated Theme and Application Portal options into Login Portal tab.
- Consolidated email notification options into Notification > Email tab.
- Consolidated WS-Discovery into File Services > SMB.
- Consolidated Network > DSM Settings into Login Portal > Web Services.
- Relocated the SMB Server Signing option to File Services > SMB > Advanced Settings.
- Moved Shared Folder Sync into the File Services tab.
- Moved the Enforce 2-factor authentication option into the Security tab.
- Modularized DHCP Server into a package.