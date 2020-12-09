Synology připravuje DSM 7.0. NASy budou rychlejší a spolehlivější

Vývoj nového systému DiskStation Manager 7.0 je u Synology opravdu dlouhý proces. Je to bezmála rok od vydání alfaverze označené jako Preview. V těchto dnech firma vydává betu. Příští rok bude následovat ještě verze RC a pak snad i finální sestavení. Mění se toho opravdu hodně, takže testování nelze podcenit.

První změny se týkají už přihlašování. Synology zpřísňuje politiku hesel. Ta nově nesmí obsahovat uživatelské jména ani popisy, a naopak musí kombinovat velká i malá písmena, čísla a být dlouhá alespoň osm znaků.

Přihlašovat se ale půjde i bez hesla. Firma uvede zvláštní mobilní aplikaci, v níž vyskočí výzva k potvrzení, jakmile do NASu zadáte uživatelské jméno. Problém je, že aplikace vyžaduje účet u Synology a připojení k internetu. Ale půjde využít také offline metody standardu FIDO2 (USB klíče, Windows Hello, Apple Touch ID). Všechny tyto metody mohou sloužit také pro dvoufázové ověření, kde půjde využít rovněž stávající generované TOTP kódy.

Proměnou projde uživatelské rozhraní, které by mělo být přehlednější a rychlejší. Lépe v něm půjde vidět také to, co uživatelé se soubory provádějí. V příštím roce navíc dorazí funkce pro deduplikaci dat. Aplikace Fotky spojí dosavadní Photo Station a Moments. Bude v ní možné filtrovat snímky podle i podle použitých objektivů, nastavení expozice, detekovaných lidí nebo typů souborů. Rovněž půjde přepínat zobrazení podle chronologické řazení nebo složek.

Novinek se dočká i správa disků. SSD cache bude možné přidávat za běhu, s novým mechanismem zpětného zápisu se navíc budou data mezi SSD a HDD synchronizovat třikrát rychleji než dřív. Zjednoduší se také výměna disků při zvětšování kapacity nebo náhradě odcházejících modelů. Pokud bude v NASu volný slot, vložít se nový disk a jednoduše se do něj naklonují data z jiného, aniž by se muselo přebudovat pole RAID. U disků označených jako náhradní dojde k tomuto procesu automaticky, pokud některý disk v poli začne dosluhovat.

Celkově se také zrychlí práce s RAID 6. Rychlejší bude i oprava polí v závislosti na volné kapacitě. Podle Synology by pole zaplnění jen z poloviny mělo „rebuild“ zvládnout dvakrát rychleji. NASy s procesory typu x86 budou o 10 % rychlejší při zapnutém šifrování.

Kompletní seznam novinek najdete níže. DSM 7.0 bude fungovat s NASy vyrobenými od roku 2012, konkrétně od 13. série, tj. DS213j, RS10613xs+, RS3413xs+, DS2413+, DS1813+, DS1513+ a DS713+.

Novinky v DSM 7.0

