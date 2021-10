Scénář k filmu Duna vznikl v prehistorickém programu pro MS-DOS

Tazetel: I heard a rumor that you write all your screenplays in MS-DOS (an older Microsoft program). Is that true?

Eric Roth: I do. It's a program called MovieMaster that's long since had existence. They couldn't figure out how to translate it to use it for e-mail. At some point, the advantage and disadvantage of it is that it runs out of memory after like 30 pages. That's good for making act breaks, potentially where your script could be a little bit shorter than longer. And then the problem is if you fuck up and don't save it, you're going to lose it. It's weird, I also have it backwards for some reason, I have white type on a black page and it should be the other way around.

Z rozhovoru pro Barstool Sports, 2020