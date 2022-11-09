Přihlásit se

Neuronová síť

Redaktoři Živě nebudou mít na chleba. Dnes zde vyšel první článek napsaný umělou inteligencí

9. listopadu 2022
Nejlepší notebooky do 13 tisíc. Jsou to překvapivě použitelné stroje a můžete mít i OLED SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT

Asi jste si už všimli, že na Živě tu a tam použijeme ilustrační obrázky generované počítačem podle textového zadání. Neuronka Midjourney je už stálým členem redakce. Dnes jsme však poprvé najali i robotického psavce. Služba Copy.ai pro nás vytvořila článek připomínající vydání prvního Firefoxu:

Firefox dosáhl dospělosti. Před 18 lety vyrazil na souboj s Internet Explorerem a Operou

Firefox dosáhl dospělosti. Před 18 lety vyrazil na souboj s Internet Explorerem a Operou

U ní to však na dlouhodobou spolupráci nevypadá. To ostatně ani nebylo v plánu, jen jsme chtěli ověřit, jestli technologie pro generování textu pokročila tak daleko, že by se mohla vydávat za lidskou práci. Výsledek je tak na půl cesty.

Z pár klíčový slov vznikne celý článek

Článek je čitelný, víceméně správný, ale trvalo několik pokusů, než z Copy.ai vylezlo něco použitelného. Generátor funguje tak, že zadáte vhodný titulek, do dalšího pole pak hlavní body, kolem kterých se článek bude točit, a nakonec zvolíte tón. Ten může být přátelský, profesionální nebo přesvědčovací. To v závislosti na tom, jestli chcete generovat neformální text, nebo naopak leták, který se vám bude snažit prodat nový čistič koberců.

Klepněte pro větší obrázek

My jsme zvolili profesionální tón a vybrali klíčová slova: historie Firefoxu 1.0; souvislost s Phoenixem, Firebirdem, Mozillou a Netscapem; datum vydání; podporované platformy.

Zadání bylo v angličtině, stejně tak výsledný text, který jsme pak prohnali ještě překladačem DeepL. Jo, takže v tom článku měly prsty dvě neuronové sítě. Copy.ai umí pracovat i češtinou a výsledky jsou také dobré. Ale ty anglické jsou přesvědčivější, je z nich cítit důkladnější trénink na zdrojových datech.

Copy.ai vygeneruje tři různé texty o zhruba 1000 znacích. Jedním tlačítkem můžete článek prodloužit, dalším pak vygenerovat jiné výsledky. Náš článek byl až osmou variací. A jedinou, která dávala smysl.

Jak na Živě používáme Midjourney. Poznatky a zkušenosti z kreslení obrázků pomocí neuronové sítě

Jak na Živě používáme Midjourney. Poznatky a zkušenosti z kreslení obrázků pomocí neuronové sítě

Co umí a co ne

Při posuzování výsledků je totiž třeba brát v potaz tři hlediska. Gramatika byla vždy v pořádku a ani překlad skrz DeepL na tom nic nemění. AI umí psát a dodržuje při tom zavedená pravidla. Na rozdíl od lidí ani nedělá tolik překlwpů.

Horší je to se stylistikou. Článek sice může být gramaticky správně, ale špatně se čte. Nevyužívá bohaté slovní zásoby daného jazyka, text není dostatečně plynulý, může haprovat slovosled apod. Článek o Firefoxu není žádná hitparáda, ale znám v Česku profesionální redaktory, kteří jsou větší hotentoti.

Forma je tedy dobrá, ale ten obsah… Důvod, proč jsem vybral až osmou variaci textu byl ten, že ty dřívější sice byly napsané čtivě, ale byly v nich hrubé faktografické chyby. Počítač sice do článku přidal důležité údaje, ale zasadil je do špatného kontextu, případně si úplně vymýšlel. Ale díky té formě působil sebejistě!

Jsou vůbec DALL-E, Midjourney nebo Copilot legální? Někdo by to měl rozčísnout, dokud je ještě čas

Jsou vůbec DALL-E, Midjourney nebo Copilot legální? Někdo by to měl rozčísnout, dokud je ještě čas

Na obsah bude mít největší vliv podrobnost zadání. Čím více půjdete AI naproti, tím přesvědčivější bude výsledek. To platí i u onoho generování obrázků.

Nestrávil jsem s Copy.ai tolik času, abych jej mohl důkladně zhodnotit. Pro psaní článků je ale zatím spíš nepoužitelný. Musíte jej nakrmit detailními klíčovými slovy a pak ověřit, jestli si nevymýšlí. To už může být rychlejší si k těm klíčovým slovům dopsat vlastní omáčku.

Stroj na dezinformace

V našem článku je sporný poslední odstavec: „Firefox 1.0 nebyl úplný prohlížeč; chyběly mu některé funkce, které byly v té době přítomny v jiných prohlížečích, včetně podpory prohlížení v záložkách. V roce 2004 neměl Firefox 1.0 k dispozici ani mnoho rozšíření (i když některá existovala), takže mnoho uživatelů si raději nainstalovalo jako alternativu Internet Explorer nebo Operu, než aby si stáhli Firefox přímo z webových stránek Mozilly (i když to se časem změnilo).

Fakta:

  1. Firefox podporoval záložky/panely/taby/karty.
  2. Pro Firefox bylo k dispozici přes 100 rozšíření. Opera je přinesla až o dva roky později, byť sama o sobě měla mnohem více funkcí. Pro Internet Explorer existovaly různé nadstavby a lištičky, ale to nebyla tak úplně rozšíření, jak si představujeme dnes.
  3. IE si lidé neinstalovali, to už byla součást Windows a v tu dobu i Mac OS X. A masivní exodus na Operu je také sporný, norský prohlížeč byl tehdy placený či s reklamou. Zdarma a bez omezení vyšel o rok později právě v reakci na úspěch Firefoxu.

Tyto chyby ale nebyly tak zjevné a dráždit mohly leda tak pamětníky. V dalších variantách byly jiné perly. Nejvtipnější jsou tyto:

  • Název Firefox je odkazem na fiktivní červenou pandu z komiksu Krazy Kat.
  • Firefox 1.0 měl původně kódové označení Phoenix a Firebird, ale později byl přejmenován na Firefox podle bájného ptáka, protože Phoenix a Firebird byly spojovány s vybíravým, ohnivým ptákem ze série X-Men.

Kolik to stojí

Copy.ai si můžete vyzkoušet zdarma, je však omezené na 2000 vygenerovaných slov za měsíc. Placené varianty stojí od 49 dolarů (za 40 000 slov), mají více funkcí a lepší podporu. Nabízejí například průvodce, který pomůže se zadáním (klíčová slova, cílové publikum apod.), aby výsledek byl lepší. Mají třeba také funkci pro reformátování textu, tedy přepsání vlastními slovy. Referáty, slohovky nebo třeba celé diplomky už nikdy nebudou jako dřív.

Existují i alternativy, nejznámější je Jasper (dříve Jarvis). Ten má jen pětidenní zkušební verzi, pak stojí od 24 dolarů za 20 000 slov měsíčně.

Na dalším listu najdete všechny vygenerované varianty v původní angličtině.

Diskuze (9) Další článek: Nejlepší notebooky do 13 tisíc. Jsou to překvapivě použitelné stroje a můžete mít i OLED

Témata článku: Software, Microsoft, Windows, Umělá inteligence, Linux, Android, Opera, Firefox, Strojové učení, Internet Explorer, Oracle, Neuronová síť, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Java, Javascript, Mozilla, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, X-Men, Varianta, Cop, Česká republika, XUL, NAM system, Software na Heureka.cz



Redaktoři Živě nebudou mít na chleba. Dnes zde vyšel první článek napsaný umělou inteligencí

Redaktoři Živě nebudou mít na chleba. Dnes zde vyšel první článek napsaný umělou inteligencí

Lukáš Václavík
Neuronová síť
Material You i pro nejlevnější smartphony. Přichází Android 13 Go Edition

Material You i pro nejlevnější smartphony. Přichází Android 13 Go Edition

Jan Láska
Material YouAndroid Go
Konec českého poskytovatele internetu v přímém přenosu. Připomíná to krachující energetické firmy

Konec českého poskytovatele internetu v přímém přenosu. Připomíná to krachující energetické firmy

Lukáš Václavík
CETINPoskytovatelé internetuPřipojení k internetu
Skenujte telefonem. Podívejte se, co všechno umí bezplatná aplikace Microsoft Lens

Skenujte telefonem. Podívejte se, co všechno umí bezplatná aplikace Microsoft Lens

Aplikací pro skenování dokumentů je celá řada, nicméně Lens od Microsoftu těží z napojení na OneDrive nebo možností přímého exportu do Wordu.

Jakub Michlovský
NávodyMobilní aplikaceMicrosoft
Facebook má nejspíš vaše telefonní číslo, i když jste mu ho nikdy nedali. Tímto tajným nástrojem ho můžete smazat

Facebook má nejspíš vaše telefonní číslo, i když jste mu ho nikdy nedali. Tímto tajným nástrojem ho můžete smazat

**Meta poskytuje nástroj na vymazání telefonních čísel a e-mailových adres z Facebooku a Instagramu **V minulosti Mark Zuckebrg popřel, že by Facebook vytvářel stínové profily **Metě teď můžete sebrat klíčové iddentifikátory, pořád o vás ale nejspíš ví mnoho dalšího

Petr Urban
MetaSledováníSociální sítě
Dokážete vyřešit matematickou úlohu, která byla v roce 1869 v přijímačkách na vysokou školu?

Dokážete vyřešit matematickou úlohu, která byla v roce 1869 v přijímačkách na vysokou školu?

Ondřej Králík
Hádanky
Náklad vystřelený do atmosféry obřím prakem se vrátil na Zemi. Musela ho vyprošťovat těžká technika

Náklad vystřelený do atmosféry obřím prakem se vrátil na Zemi. Musela ho vyprošťovat těžká technika

Jiří Černý
AtmosféraStartupyTechnologie
Za WhatsApp se bude platit! Za předplatné dostanete funkci, která je u konkurence zadarmo

Za WhatsApp se bude platit! Za předplatné dostanete funkci, která je u konkurence zadarmo

** Bylo to jen otázkou času ** Už i WhatsApp nabízí prémiové předplatné ** Za poplatek dostanete funkci, která je u konkurence zadarmo

Martin Chroust
předplatnéWhatsAppMobilní aplikace
Na zádech má diamanty a těží Ethereum. Vertu Metavertu je telefon pro kryptoměnové milionáře

Na zádech má diamanty a těží Ethereum. Vertu Metavertu je telefon pro kryptoměnové milionáře

** Vertu po dubnovém comebacku ještě neřeklo poslední slovo ** Oznámilo smartphone pro kryptoměnové zbohatlíky ** Materiál na záda si vyberete, vhod může přijít i těžba Etherea

Martin Chroust
KryptomobilyEthereumVertu
Starlink překvapivě zlevňuje. I v Česku teď satelitní internet stojí o polovinu méně

Starlink překvapivě zlevňuje. I v Česku teď satelitní internet stojí o polovinu méně

Karel Kilián
StarlinkPoskytovatelé internetuPřipojení k internetu
Car tank je ruská ocelová příšera. Měla děsit velikostí a zasypávat kulkami, ale zapadla v první bažině

Car tank je ruská ocelová příšera. Měla děsit velikostí a zasypávat kulkami, ale zapadla v první bažině

Filip Kůžel
ZbraněPrototypRusko
Google není jen vyhledávač: 15 užitečných funkcí, o kterých možná ani nevíte

Google není jen vyhledávač: 15 užitečných funkcí, o kterých možná ani nevíte

** Google umí kromě vyhledávání i spoustu dalších věcí ** Vybrali jsme více než 15 užitečných funkcí a schopností ** Stačí zadat do vyhledávače ta správná klíčová slova

Karel Kilián
TipyVyhledávačeGoogle
Dvanácettrojka se dočkala oživení. Škoda nechala připravit koncept, který na legendární dodávku navazuje

Dvanácettrojka se dočkala oživení. Škoda nechala připravit koncept, který na legendární dodávku navazuje

David Rusol
ŠkodaKonceptAutomobilyHistorie
Jedete na dovolenou? Vytáhněte Wi-Fi router ze zásuvky, vyzývá obyvatele francouzská vláda

Jedete na dovolenou? Vytáhněte Wi-Fi router ze zásuvky, vyzývá obyvatele francouzská vláda

Karel Kilián
ElektřinaRouterFrancie
Neuronka Pornpen generuje nahé ženy. Asi nikoho nepřekvapí, že má přetížené servery

Neuronka Pornpen generuje nahé ženy. Asi nikoho nepřekvapí, že má přetížené servery

Jakub Čížek
Neuronová síťBulvár a vtípky
Máte rádi malé telefony? Pak si oblíbíte tohoto třípalcového drobečka, který není větší než platební karta

Máte rádi malé telefony? Pak si oblíbíte tohoto třípalcového drobečka, který není větší než platební karta

** Dnešní telefony se předhánějí v tom, který z nich bude větší ** Malé telefony na trhu skoro vyhynuly... ** Čínská značka si připravila telefon do dlaně s třípalcovým displejem

Martin Chroust
InfraportKompaktní velikostSmartphony
Nastal pravý čas na výměnu telefonu. Jak poznat, že ten váš už dosluhuje?

Nastal pravý čas na výměnu telefonu. Jak poznat, že ten váš už dosluhuje?

** Jak poznat, že váš telefon má nejlepší dny za sebou? ** Vypadá potlučeně, má pavučinu nebo nedostává aktualizace? ** Ukážeme si, kdy má smysl jeho oprava, a kdy už jen koupě nového

Martin Chroust
Prasklý displejVysloužilý mobilSmartphony
Tip: Jak zjistit heslo k uložené Wi-Fi jediným příkazem

Tip: Jak zjistit heslo k uložené Wi-Fi jediným příkazem

Jakub Čížek
HesloWi-FiTipy
Oppo a OnePlus nesmí v Německu prodávat telefony. Zákaz hrozí i v dalších zemích EU

Oppo a OnePlus nesmí v Německu prodávat telefony. Zákaz hrozí i v dalších zemích EU

** Patentové spory většinou ústí k tomu, že jedna z firem zaplatí ** Oppo ani OnePlus však nechtějí platit 2,50 EUR za každý telefon ** Firmy už v Německu nesní prodávat, a to může platit i o dalších trzích

Martin Chroust
NěmeckoPatentSmartphony
Tuto českou základnu plnou satelitů nesmíte vidět. V Mapy.cz je každá anténa pečlivě vyretušovaná

Tuto českou základnu plnou satelitů nesmíte vidět. V Mapy.cz je každá anténa pečlivě vyretušovaná

** Zapomeňte na rozčtverečkovaná místa, kterých si každý všimne ** Mapy.cz musely dokonale zakrýt desítky parabol ** Základnou se přitom na webu chlubí i její majitel. Kocourkov

Jakub Čížek
ČeskoMapy.czMapy

Doporučujeme

Listopadový Computer

Aktuální číslo časopisu Computer

Jak koupit nejlepší televizor

Megatest 18 grafických karet

Test 11 bezdrátových sluchátek

Jak počítače kreslí obrázky

Kupte si časopis nebo předplatné

O webu


AVmania.cz

Recenze filmu Predátor: Kořist. Předem ho neodepisujte, po legendární jedničce je zatím nejlepší

AVmania.cz

Nejoblíbenější televizor zlevnil na minimum. Tento QLED od Samsungu stojí jen 12 690 Kč

SportRevue.cz

FOTO: Je to tak, nejhezčí manželku v Atlétiku Madrid má Španěl Álvaro Morata

Blesk.cz

Ovčáčkova manželka z Ukrajiny: Co svatbou s hradním mluvčím (ne)získá a jak je to s občanstvím?

Reflex.cz

Bohumil Pečinka: Dobrá zpráva o svatbě Ovčáčkově

Reflex.cz

Mezi 21 kandidáty na prezidenta není ani jednou Bobošíková. Bez ní volby neplatí, tvrdí odborníci

E15.cz

ČNB odložila úrokovou revoluci. Kvůli slabé ekonomice a frankfurtským bankéřům

E15.cz

Rekordní aukce monopostu F1. V Ženevě se vydražil mistrovský vůz Michaela Schumachera

Auto.cz

Volvo EX90 oficiálně: Sedmimístná elektrická vlajková loď slibuje začátek nové éry

Auto.cz

Na prodej je Škoda Rapid bez střechy. Zaujme nejen svéráznou úpravou