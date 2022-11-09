Redaktoři Živě nebudou mít na chleba. Dnes zde vyšel první článek napsaný umělou inteligencí

Varianta 8 – námi použitá

The first public release of the Firefox browser, version 1.0, was released on November 9, 2004. It was developed by the Mozilla Foundation and supported platforms included Windows 95 and later, Mac OS X 10.1 and later, Linux 2.4.1 and later, and Solaris 2.6 and later.

Firefox 1.0 was originally code-named Phoenix and Firebird, but was later renamed to Firefox. The browser's name is a reference to the red panda—a creature that lives in the Himalayas—and its logo is a stylized version of the animal's face.

Firefox 1.0 was not a complete browser; it lacked some features that were present in other browsers at the time, including support for tabbed browsing. In 2004, Firefox 1.0 didn't have many extensions available either (though there were some), so many users chose to install Internet Explorer or Opera as alternatives instead of downloading Firefox from Mozilla's website directly (though this changed over time).

Varianta 7

Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2004. It was created by Mozilla Corporation, a non-profit organization that develops and distributes Firefox, Thunderbird and other related projects. It is based largely on the source code of Netscape Navigator and its Communicator suite, which was developed by Netscape Communications Corporation.

Mozilla's original browser, Phoenix, was created in 1995 by Dave Hyatt and Blake Ross as a student project at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After they graduated in 1998, they continued to work on it. In 2000, they formed a company called Mozzilla LLC to develop it further. They renamed it "Firebird" in January 2001 after finding out about the Firebird database software project. In April 2001, AOL acquired them for $4 million and hired them to work on Netscape 6.

The new project leader Mike Shaver asked them to change the name because of trademark issues with Oracle Corporation's product called "Firebird". So the name changed again: this time it became "Phoenix", which was eventually renamed yet again when AOL decided not to use any names from Greek mythology because it could confuse users who were unfamiliar with the mythological figures.

Varianta 6

Mozilla Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2004. It was a major release that included better performance, better memory management, and improved browser responsiveness in general. The release date coincided with the 10th anniversary of the original Netscape browser launch.

Firefox 1.0's name was chosen because it was intended to be an evolution of Netscape's Phoenix browser, which in turn was an evolution of the Mozilla browser. The Firebird project had been abandoned by Netscape before its release as part of Netscape Navigator 6 (Navigator 6). However, similarities between Firebird and Firefox are still apparent: both browsers were built on top of Gecko (the layout engine) and used XUL (XML User Interface Language) for their user interfaces.

They also shared many components such as JavaScript engine SpiderMonkey (the first version was written by Brendan Eich), which was later renamed TraceMonkey for marketing purposes; as well as several other components including ChatZilla, Composer, DOM Inspector, Mail & Newsgroups client M3 Mail/Newsgroups Migration Wizard, Messenger email client Chatzilla.

Varianta 5

Mozilla began as a software project called Phoenix. That project later became Firebird, and then finally Firefox.

Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9th, 2002, after a period of testing that lasted from early September to mid-November 2002. The first major release came about because of growing concern about issues in the codebase and the need for rapid development cycles. It was developed by Dave Hyatt and Blake Ross, who had been working on Netscape Navigator 6 but decided to start over with a new browser concept instead of continuing to work on Navigator 6.

When it was first released, Firefox was known as Firebird 0.8 and had many features that would later be removed from future versions of the browser: an email client called Flock, which is now available as an add-on; built-in IRC chat functionality; support for Netscape plugins such as Flash; and support for Java applets in web pages (something that has since been removed).

Firefox 1.5 came out in October 2003 and added tabbed browsing (a feature that had been available in Opera since 1996), support for themes via XUL overlays (which were developed by Johnathan Nightingale), and bookmark folders.

Varianta 4

Mozilla Firefox was originally released as Phoenix by the company Phoenix Technologies. It was renamed Firefox after it was acquired by Mozilla.

The first release of Firefox 1.0 was on November 9, 2004 and the last major release of Firefox 1.0 was on June 5, 2006. In those two years, Firefox 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0 were released to the public as well.

Firefox 1.0 had its foundations in the Mozilla Suite's Navigator browser, which started as a fork of Netscape Communicator 4's codebase called "Mozilla". After AOL acquired Netscape in 1999, it rebranded the browser Netscape Navigator and continued development on its own for a little while before releasing Netscape 6 in 2003 which included both Netscape Communicator and Navigator together into one package called Netscape 6 Communicator (NC6).

Even though NC6 still had some great features that people loved from the days of Communicator like tabbed browsing and pop-up blocking among others (which were introduced in NC4), progress on it came to an end when AOL rebranded it again under their own name: AOL 8 (AOL 8) which only lasted for about six months before being discontinued.

Varianta 3

Mozilla Firefox was first released on November 9, 2004. It is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Corporation. The name Firefox is a reference to a fictional red panda in the comic strip Krazy Kat.

Firefox 1.0 was originally code-named Phoenix and Firebird, but was later renamed to Firefox after the mythical bird because of branding concerns with Phoenix and Firebird being associated with the picky, fiery-tempered bird from the X-Men series.

Firefox 1.0 was created as an alternative to Internet Explorer (Microsoft) and Netscape Navigator (Netscape). It has since become one of the most popular browsers on the web.

Mozilla Firefox supports many platforms including Microsoft Windows (XP SP2 or later), Mac OS X 10.4 or later, Linux (glibc 2.3 or later), BSDs including Solaris, FreeBSD, NetBSD and OpenBSD; Unix variants including HP-UX 11i v2 or later; OS/2 Warp 4 or higher; Mac OS 8/9; BeOS R5; AmigaOS 3.9 or higher.

Varianta 2

Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2002. Its code was based on the Netscape browser, but with a new name and logo.

Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by Mozilla Foundation and its subsidiary, Mozilla Corporation. It is considered an alternative to Internet Explorer (IE) and Google Chrome, as well as other major browsers.

It was initially named Phoenix by its developers, who used the Phoenixbird in their logo. After it became independent of Netscape Navigator, the name "Firebird" was chosen for its release in September 2002. However, it was renamed "Firefox" soon after that release because of trademark issues with Phoenix Technologies (who make the Firebird SQL database application).

In addition to being free and open-source software under the MPL/GPL/LGPL tri-license model (which means that it can be used for any purpose so long as any modifications are made freely available), Firefox is also cross-platform—it works on multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux and Android.

In 2009, Firefox 4 introduced several new features: support for multi-touch displays; integration with Google's search engine by default; better performance through improvements in JavaScript.

Varianta 1

Mozilla Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2004, which was the same day that Microsoft released Windows Vista. The Mozilla Foundation had been working on it since 2002, and it was originally called Phoenix. It was created as an open-source browser based on the Gecko rendering engine.

After the initial release of Firefox 1.0, Mozilla continued to develop it until they created Firefox 2 in 2006. After that release, some users started to complain about performance issues when running Windows XP. To solve those problems, Mozilla created a new version called Firebird, which runs faster than Firefox 1.0 but has different features from both versions of Firefox (Firefox 2 and 3).

In 2007, Mozilla decided to rename Firebird back into Firefox because they thought that it would help people recognize what the browser is better than just calling it Firebird by itself - especially since there's already another browser called Firebird (which was discontinued in 2009). The main difference between these two browsers is that one is open source while the other isn't!