Redaktoři Živě nebudou mít na chleba. Dnes zde vyšel první článek napsaný umělou inteligencí

Asi jste si už všimli, že na Živě tu a tam použijeme ilustrační obrázky generované počítačem podle textového zadání. Neuronka Midjourney je už stálým členem redakce. Dnes jsme však poprvé najali i robotického psavce. Služba Copy.ai pro nás vytvořila článek připomínající vydání prvního Firefoxu:
U ní to však na dlouhodobou spolupráci nevypadá. To ostatně ani nebylo v plánu, jen jsme chtěli ověřit, jestli technologie pro generování textu pokročila tak daleko, že by se mohla vydávat za lidskou práci. Výsledek je tak na půl cesty.
Z pár klíčový slov vznikne celý článek
Článek je čitelný, víceméně správný, ale trvalo několik pokusů, než z Copy.ai vylezlo něco použitelného. Generátor funguje tak, že zadáte vhodný titulek, do dalšího pole pak hlavní body, kolem kterých se článek bude točit, a nakonec zvolíte tón. Ten může být přátelský, profesionální nebo přesvědčovací. To v závislosti na tom, jestli chcete generovat neformální text, nebo naopak leták, který se vám bude snažit prodat nový čistič koberců.
My jsme zvolili profesionální tón a vybrali klíčová slova: historie Firefoxu 1.0; souvislost s Phoenixem, Firebirdem, Mozillou a Netscapem; datum vydání; podporované platformy.
Zadání bylo v angličtině, stejně tak výsledný text, který jsme pak prohnali ještě překladačem DeepL. Jo, takže v tom článku měly prsty dvě neuronové sítě. Copy.ai umí pracovat i češtinou a výsledky jsou také dobré. Ale ty anglické jsou přesvědčivější, je z nich cítit důkladnější trénink na zdrojových datech.
Copy.ai vygeneruje tři různé texty o zhruba 1000 znacích. Jedním tlačítkem můžete článek prodloužit, dalším pak vygenerovat jiné výsledky. Náš článek byl až osmou variací. A jedinou, která dávala smysl.
Co umí a co ne
Při posuzování výsledků je totiž třeba brát v potaz tři hlediska. Gramatika byla vždy v pořádku a ani překlad skrz DeepL na tom nic nemění. AI umí psát a dodržuje při tom zavedená pravidla. Na rozdíl od lidí ani nedělá tolik překlwpů.
Horší je to se stylistikou. Článek sice může být gramaticky správně, ale špatně se čte. Nevyužívá bohaté slovní zásoby daného jazyka, text není dostatečně plynulý, může haprovat slovosled apod. Článek o Firefoxu není žádná hitparáda, ale znám v Česku profesionální redaktory, kteří jsou větší hotentoti.
Forma je tedy dobrá, ale ten obsah… Důvod, proč jsem vybral až osmou variaci textu byl ten, že ty dřívější sice byly napsané čtivě, ale byly v nich hrubé faktografické chyby. Počítač sice do článku přidal důležité údaje, ale zasadil je do špatného kontextu, případně si úplně vymýšlel. Ale díky té formě působil sebejistě!
Na obsah bude mít největší vliv podrobnost zadání. Čím více půjdete AI naproti, tím přesvědčivější bude výsledek. To platí i u onoho generování obrázků.
Nestrávil jsem s Copy.ai tolik času, abych jej mohl důkladně zhodnotit. Pro psaní článků je ale zatím spíš nepoužitelný. Musíte jej nakrmit detailními klíčovými slovy a pak ověřit, jestli si nevymýšlí. To už může být rychlejší si k těm klíčovým slovům dopsat vlastní omáčku.
Stroj na dezinformace
V našem článku je sporný poslední odstavec: „Firefox 1.0 nebyl úplný prohlížeč; chyběly mu některé funkce, které byly v té době přítomny v jiných prohlížečích, včetně podpory prohlížení v záložkách. V roce 2004 neměl Firefox 1.0 k dispozici ani mnoho rozšíření (i když některá existovala), takže mnoho uživatelů si raději nainstalovalo jako alternativu Internet Explorer nebo Operu, než aby si stáhli Firefox přímo z webových stránek Mozilly (i když to se časem změnilo).“
Fakta:
- Firefox podporoval záložky/panely/taby/karty.
- Pro Firefox bylo k dispozici přes 100 rozšíření. Opera je přinesla až o dva roky později, byť sama o sobě měla mnohem více funkcí. Pro Internet Explorer existovaly různé nadstavby a lištičky, ale to nebyla tak úplně rozšíření, jak si představujeme dnes.
- IE si lidé neinstalovali, to už byla součást Windows a v tu dobu i Mac OS X. A masivní exodus na Operu je také sporný, norský prohlížeč byl tehdy placený či s reklamou. Zdarma a bez omezení vyšel o rok později právě v reakci na úspěch Firefoxu.
Tyto chyby ale nebyly tak zjevné a dráždit mohly leda tak pamětníky. V dalších variantách byly jiné perly. Nejvtipnější jsou tyto:
- Název Firefox je odkazem na fiktivní červenou pandu z komiksu Krazy Kat.
- Firefox 1.0 měl původně kódové označení Phoenix a Firebird, ale později byl přejmenován na Firefox podle bájného ptáka, protože Phoenix a Firebird byly spojovány s vybíravým, ohnivým ptákem ze série X-Men.
Kolik to stojí
Copy.ai si můžete vyzkoušet zdarma, je však omezené na 2000 vygenerovaných slov za měsíc. Placené varianty stojí od 49 dolarů (za 40 000 slov), mají více funkcí a lepší podporu. Nabízejí například průvodce, který pomůže se zadáním (klíčová slova, cílové publikum apod.), aby výsledek byl lepší. Mají třeba také funkci pro reformátování textu, tedy přepsání vlastními slovy. Referáty, slohovky nebo třeba celé diplomky už nikdy nebudou jako dřív.
Existují i alternativy, nejznámější je Jasper (dříve Jarvis). Ten má jen pětidenní zkušební verzi, pak stojí od 24 dolarů za 20 000 slov měsíčně.
Na dalším listu najdete všechny vygenerované varianty v původní angličtině.
Varianta 8 – námi použitá
The first public release of the Firefox browser, version 1.0, was released on November 9, 2004. It was developed by the Mozilla Foundation and supported platforms included Windows 95 and later, Mac OS X 10.1 and later, Linux 2.4.1 and later, and Solaris 2.6 and later.
Firefox 1.0 was originally code-named Phoenix and Firebird, but was later renamed to Firefox. The browser's name is a reference to the red panda—a creature that lives in the Himalayas—and its logo is a stylized version of the animal's face.
Firefox 1.0 was not a complete browser; it lacked some features that were present in other browsers at the time, including support for tabbed browsing. In 2004, Firefox 1.0 didn't have many extensions available either (though there were some), so many users chose to install Internet Explorer or Opera as alternatives instead of downloading Firefox from Mozilla's website directly (though this changed over time).
Varianta 7
Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2004. It was created by Mozilla Corporation, a non-profit organization that develops and distributes Firefox, Thunderbird and other related projects. It is based largely on the source code of Netscape Navigator and its Communicator suite, which was developed by Netscape Communications Corporation.
Mozilla's original browser, Phoenix, was created in 1995 by Dave Hyatt and Blake Ross as a student project at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After they graduated in 1998, they continued to work on it. In 2000, they formed a company called Mozzilla LLC to develop it further. They renamed it "Firebird" in January 2001 after finding out about the Firebird database software project. In April 2001, AOL acquired them for $4 million and hired them to work on Netscape 6.
The new project leader Mike Shaver asked them to change the name because of trademark issues with Oracle Corporation's product called "Firebird". So the name changed again: this time it became "Phoenix", which was eventually renamed yet again when AOL decided not to use any names from Greek mythology because it could confuse users who were unfamiliar with the mythological figures.
Varianta 6
Mozilla Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2004. It was a major release that included better performance, better memory management, and improved browser responsiveness in general. The release date coincided with the 10th anniversary of the original Netscape browser launch.
Firefox 1.0's name was chosen because it was intended to be an evolution of Netscape's Phoenix browser, which in turn was an evolution of the Mozilla browser. The Firebird project had been abandoned by Netscape before its release as part of Netscape Navigator 6 (Navigator 6). However, similarities between Firebird and Firefox are still apparent: both browsers were built on top of Gecko (the layout engine) and used XUL (XML User Interface Language) for their user interfaces.
They also shared many components such as JavaScript engine SpiderMonkey (the first version was written by Brendan Eich), which was later renamed TraceMonkey for marketing purposes; as well as several other components including ChatZilla, Composer, DOM Inspector, Mail & Newsgroups client M3 Mail/Newsgroups Migration Wizard, Messenger email client Chatzilla.
Varianta 5
Mozilla began as a software project called Phoenix. That project later became Firebird, and then finally Firefox.
Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9th, 2002, after a period of testing that lasted from early September to mid-November 2002. The first major release came about because of growing concern about issues in the codebase and the need for rapid development cycles. It was developed by Dave Hyatt and Blake Ross, who had been working on Netscape Navigator 6 but decided to start over with a new browser concept instead of continuing to work on Navigator 6.
When it was first released, Firefox was known as Firebird 0.8 and had many features that would later be removed from future versions of the browser: an email client called Flock, which is now available as an add-on; built-in IRC chat functionality; support for Netscape plugins such as Flash; and support for Java applets in web pages (something that has since been removed).
Firefox 1.5 came out in October 2003 and added tabbed browsing (a feature that had been available in Opera since 1996), support for themes via XUL overlays (which were developed by Johnathan Nightingale), and bookmark folders.
Varianta 4
Mozilla Firefox was originally released as Phoenix by the company Phoenix Technologies. It was renamed Firefox after it was acquired by Mozilla.
The first release of Firefox 1.0 was on November 9, 2004 and the last major release of Firefox 1.0 was on June 5, 2006. In those two years, Firefox 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0 were released to the public as well.
Firefox 1.0 had its foundations in the Mozilla Suite's Navigator browser, which started as a fork of Netscape Communicator 4's codebase called "Mozilla". After AOL acquired Netscape in 1999, it rebranded the browser Netscape Navigator and continued development on its own for a little while before releasing Netscape 6 in 2003 which included both Netscape Communicator and Navigator together into one package called Netscape 6 Communicator (NC6).
Even though NC6 still had some great features that people loved from the days of Communicator like tabbed browsing and pop-up blocking among others (which were introduced in NC4), progress on it came to an end when AOL rebranded it again under their own name: AOL 8 (AOL 8) which only lasted for about six months before being discontinued.
Varianta 3
Mozilla Firefox was first released on November 9, 2004. It is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Corporation. The name Firefox is a reference to a fictional red panda in the comic strip Krazy Kat.
Firefox 1.0 was originally code-named Phoenix and Firebird, but was later renamed to Firefox after the mythical bird because of branding concerns with Phoenix and Firebird being associated with the picky, fiery-tempered bird from the X-Men series.
Firefox 1.0 was created as an alternative to Internet Explorer (Microsoft) and Netscape Navigator (Netscape). It has since become one of the most popular browsers on the web.
Mozilla Firefox supports many platforms including Microsoft Windows (XP SP2 or later), Mac OS X 10.4 or later, Linux (glibc 2.3 or later), BSDs including Solaris, FreeBSD, NetBSD and OpenBSD; Unix variants including HP-UX 11i v2 or later; OS/2 Warp 4 or higher; Mac OS 8/9; BeOS R5; AmigaOS 3.9 or higher.
Varianta 2
Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2002. Its code was based on the Netscape browser, but with a new name and logo.
Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by Mozilla Foundation and its subsidiary, Mozilla Corporation. It is considered an alternative to Internet Explorer (IE) and Google Chrome, as well as other major browsers.
It was initially named Phoenix by its developers, who used the Phoenixbird in their logo. After it became independent of Netscape Navigator, the name "Firebird" was chosen for its release in September 2002. However, it was renamed "Firefox" soon after that release because of trademark issues with Phoenix Technologies (who make the Firebird SQL database application).
In addition to being free and open-source software under the MPL/GPL/LGPL tri-license model (which means that it can be used for any purpose so long as any modifications are made freely available), Firefox is also cross-platform—it works on multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux and Android.
In 2009, Firefox 4 introduced several new features: support for multi-touch displays; integration with Google's search engine by default; better performance through improvements in JavaScript.
Varianta 1
Mozilla Firefox 1.0 was released on November 9, 2004, which was the same day that Microsoft released Windows Vista. The Mozilla Foundation had been working on it since 2002, and it was originally called Phoenix. It was created as an open-source browser based on the Gecko rendering engine.
After the initial release of Firefox 1.0, Mozilla continued to develop it until they created Firefox 2 in 2006. After that release, some users started to complain about performance issues when running Windows XP. To solve those problems, Mozilla created a new version called Firebird, which runs faster than Firefox 1.0 but has different features from both versions of Firefox (Firefox 2 and 3).
In 2007, Mozilla decided to rename Firebird back into Firefox because they thought that it would help people recognize what the browser is better than just calling it Firebird by itself - especially since there's already another browser called Firebird (which was discontinued in 2009). The main difference between these two browsers is that one is open source while the other isn't!