Nový AI generátor obrázků Stable Diffusion 3 slibuje vyšší kvalitu a práci s textem. Porovnali jsme ho s Midjourney a DALL-E

Stability AI se pochlubilo novou generací obrázkového generátoru Stable Diffusion 3. Informací je zatím pomálu, firma ale slibuje, že brzy dodá technickou dokumentaci a zpřístupní jej širší veřejnosti, generátor je totiž k dispozici zatím jen na pozvánku.

K hlavním novinkám by měla patřit:

vyšší obrazová kvalita

práce s textem v obrazu

lepší porozumění komplexním promptům

Nejnovější Trojka bude k dispozici v několika různých velikostech v rozsahu 800M až 8B parametrů (parametry jsou obecnou jednotkou složitosti neuronových sítí). Čím větší síť, tím jsou větší i její požadavky na hardware – především GPU paměť –, ale zase dokáže zpravidla dosáhnout lepších výsledků.

Stable Diffusion se oproti Midjourney a DALL-E liší především v tom, že jsou modely k dispozici ke stažení, a tak nad nimi mohou vývojáři stavět své aplikace a modely také dále vylepšovat a ohýbat.

Podívejte se na srovnání s Midjourney a DALL-E

Porovnali jsem oficiální ukázky s Midjourney a DALL-E 3, ve kterých jsme použili stejné prompty. Velký obrázek patří vždy Stable Diffusion 3 a doplňuje jej dvojice miniatur od konkurence.

Prompt: A painting of an astronaut riding a pig wearing a tutu holding a pink umbrella, on the ground next to the pig is a robin bird wearing a top hat, in the corner are the words "stable diffusion"



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Anime style illustration of a newsstand on top of a small grassy hill, on top of the newsstand we see the text "it's here!". In the background we see a big rain approaching.



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Cinematic photo of a red apple on a table in a classroom, on the blackboard are the words "go big or go home" written in chalk



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Epic anime artwork of a wizard atop a mountain at night casting a cosmic spell into the dark sky that says "Stable Diffusion 3" made out of colorful energy



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Night photo of a sports car with the text "SD3" on the side, the car is on a race track at high speed, a huge road sign with the text "faster"



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Photo of an 90's desktop computer on a work desk, on the computer screen it says "welcome". On the wall in the background we see beautiful graffiti with the text "SD3" very large on the wall



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Resting on the kitchen table is an embroidered cloth with the text 'good night' and an embroidered baby tiger. Next to the cloth there is a lit candle. The lighting is dim and dramatic



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Studio photograph closeup of a chameleon over a black background



Stable Diffusion 3

Prompt: Three transparent glass bottles on a wooden table. The one on the left has red liquid and the number 1. The one in the middle has blue liquid and the number 2. The one on the right has green liquid and the number 3



Stable Diffusion 3