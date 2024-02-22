Přihlásit se

Nový AI generátor obrázků Stable Diffusion 3 slibuje vyšší kvalitu a práci s textem. Porovnali jsme ho s Midjourney a DALL-E

22. února 2024
Stability AI se pochlubilo novou generací obrázkového generátoru Stable Diffusion 3. Informací je zatím pomálu, firma ale slibuje, že brzy dodá technickou dokumentaci a zpřístupní jej širší veřejnosti, generátor je totiž k dispozici zatím jen na pozvánku.

K hlavním novinkám by měla patřit:

  • vyšší obrazová kvalita
  • práce s textem v obrazu
  • lepší porozumění komplexním promptům

Nejnovější Trojka bude k dispozici v několika různých velikostech v rozsahu 800M až 8B parametrů (parametry jsou obecnou jednotkou složitosti neuronových sítí). Čím větší síť, tím jsou větší i její požadavky na hardware – především GPU paměť –, ale zase dokáže zpravidla dosáhnout lepších výsledků.

Stable Diffusion se oproti Midjourney a DALL-E liší především v tom, že jsou modely k dispozici ke stažení, a tak nad nimi mohou vývojáři stavět své aplikace a modely také dále vylepšovat a ohýbat.

Podívejte se na srovnání s Midjourney a DALL-E

Porovnali jsem oficiální ukázky s Midjourney a DALL-E 3, ve kterých jsme použili stejné prompty. Velký obrázek patří vždy Stable Diffusion 3 a doplňuje jej dvojice miniatur od konkurence.

Prompt: A painting of an astronaut riding a pig wearing a tutu holding a pink umbrella, on the ground next to the pig is a robin bird wearing a top hat, in the corner are the words "stable diffusion"

e8ab83eb-44b5-4315-8424-bab6afb40eea
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_a_painting_of_an_astronaut_riding_a_pig_wearing_a_tutu_5826556f-5db0-466f-af1a-39e6f0f54635.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.04.45 - a painting of an astronaut riding a pig wearing a tutu holding a pink umbrella, on the ground next to the pig is a robin bird wearing a top hat, in th.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Anime style illustration of a newsstand on top of a small grassy hill, on top of the newsstand we see the text "it's here!". In the background we see a big rain approaching. 

4b876c74-d324-47ff-b3d0-7ca541fc13d0
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_Anime_style_illustration_of_a_newsstand_on_top_of_a_sm_c7c718c4-a347-4512-bcf0-b0591bb7f00f.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.05.19 - Anime style illustration of a newsstand on top of a small grassy hill, on top of the newsstand we see the text _it's here!_. In the background we see .jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Cinematic photo of a red apple on a table in a classroom, on the blackboard are the words "go big or go home" written in chalk

b771c81d-29ab-48dd-86e0-8c0c24a7d0f0
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_cinematic_photo_of_a_red_apple_on_a_table_in_a_classro_43f00329-59e4-4882-be9d-85a01b9114cc.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.05.58 - cinematic photo of a red apple on a table in a classroom, on the blackboard are the words _go big or go home_ written in chalk.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Epic anime artwork of a wizard atop a mountain at night casting a cosmic spell into the dark sky that says "Stable Diffusion 3" made out of colorful energy

7ec1d3e5-b5dd-49ab-83b8-f2612c0b9606
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_Epic_anime_artwork_of_a_wizard_atop_a_mountain_at_nigh_a4a216a4-7e5e-48ba-855a-cec1013d5f42.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.07.19 - Epic anime artwork of a wizard atop a mountain at night casting a cosmic spell into the dark sky that says _Stable Diffusion 3_ made out of colorful e.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Night photo of a sports car with the text "SD3" on the side, the car is on a race track at high speed, a huge road sign with the text "faster" 

4ee8e0eb-b790-40f0-a8f7-217da5260d08
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_Night_photo_of_a_sports_car_with_the_text_SD3_on_the_s_435317a2-afd9-46ed-b120-0d9abbbb76a8.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.08.04 - Night photo of a sports car with the text _SD3_ on the side, the car is on a race track at high speed, a huge road sign with the text _faster_.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Photo of an 90's desktop computer on a work desk, on the computer screen it says "welcome". On the wall in the background we see beautiful graffiti with the text "SD3" very large on the wall

1a7dfdb3-c3cc-4975-b0bf-a729ec0bfb8e
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_Photo_of_an_90s_desktop_computer_on_a_work_desk_on_the_8a53e1b2-8e74-4ba8-9851-954be421f398.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.08.34 - Photo of an 90's desktop computer on a work desk, on the computer screen it says _welcome_. On the wall in the background we see beautiful graffiti wi.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Resting on the kitchen table is an embroidered cloth with the text 'good night' and an embroidered baby tiger. Next to the cloth there is a lit candle. The lighting is dim and dramatic

25426760-badc-42f8-b7d5-9c23c216150f
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_Resting_on_the_kitchen_table_is_an_embroidered_cloth_w_e83e2cfe-ab26-4262-9fb3-b7326733a8d8.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.09.01 - Resting on the kitchen table is an embroidered cloth with the text 'good night' and an embroidered baby tiger. Next to the cloth there is a lit candle.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Studio photograph closeup of a chameleon over a black background

8b22fbbb-ed3c-4fda-b48c-4b7d95528b97
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_studio_photograph_closeup_of_a_chameleon_over_a_black__b4477aac-882f-4cac-bb77-136645cfa1d6.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.09.23 - studio photograph closeup of a chameleon over a black background.jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E

Prompt: Three transparent glass bottles on a wooden table. The one on the left has red liquid and the number 1. The one in the middle has blue liquid and the number 2. The one on the right has green liquid and the number 3

a56ca29b-8b20-49af-bf2e-b53e0818d762
Stable Diffusion 3
cncenter_Three_transparent_glass_bottles_on_a_wooden_table._The_977b20ae-1e06-43c1-92c3-76f9b2710082.jpg DALL·E 2024-02-22 18.10.00 - Three transparent glass bottles on a wooden table. The one on the left has red liquid and the number 1. The one in the middle has blue liquid and the .jpg
Zleva: Midjourney, DALL-E
