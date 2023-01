Midjourney a Stable Diffusion před soudy v USA i Evropě. Jak funguje difuzní AI a v čem je problém?

Z nápovědy na webu Laion.ai

Does LAION datasets respect copyright laws?

LAION datasets are simply indexes to the internet, i.e. lists of URLs to the original images together with the ALT texts found linked to those images. While we downloaded and calculated CLIP embeddings of the pictures to compute similarity scores between pictures and texts, we subsequently discarded all the photos. Any researcher using the datasets must reconstruct the images data by downloading the subset they are interested in. For this purpose, we suggest the img2dataset tool.