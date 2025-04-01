macOS 15.4 má nová emoji, retušovací štětec ve Fotkách a spoustu zakázaného ovoce

Včera večer vyšla pátá iterace macOS Sequoia. Apple znovu opravil desítky chyb a zranitelností, ale tentokrát přidal i funkční novinky. Ty nejzajímavější ale nejsou pro české uživatele (používající češtinu) dostupné, protože souvisí s AI.

Apple Intelligence konečně po angličtině zamířila i do dalších světových jazyků, konkrétně čínštiny, španělštiny, francouzštiny, italštiny, němčiny, portugalštiny, korejštiny a japonštiny. Pomocí AI lze nově tvořit vzpomínková videa ve Fotkách, stačí napsat příběh a aplikace vytvoří líbivou prezentaci na přání. Generátor obrázků Image Playground umí kreslit skeče, používá je jako jeden ze stylů. Pošta zase pomocí AI dokáže třídit e-maily podle důležitosti.

Pár změn se dočkala aplikace Fotky. Umí třídit alba podle data úprav, lépe filtrovat, ale jeden zlepšovák souvisí s AI, aniž by byl nějak regionálně zamčený. V sekci Vyčistit přibyl retušovací štětec, který umí odstranit šmouhy a jiné nedostatky fotografií či objektů. Doplnil tak předchozí nástroj pro odstranění celých objektů.

macOS 15.4 pak do aplikace Domácnost přidává podporu robotických vysavačů připojených přes Matter, zlepšuje výkon na novém Mac Studiu s čipem M3 Ultra a přináší osm nových emoji ze sady Unicode 16.0: unavený obličej s pytli pod očima, otisk prstů, strom s opadaným listím, kořenovou zeleninu, harfu, lopatu a skvrnu.

Novinky v macOS 15.4

Oficiální text bez redakčních úprav.

This update introduces the ability to create Memory movies in Photos with Apple Intelligence, a new Sketch Style option in Image Playground, Mail Categorization, and enhancements to better organize and filter your library in Photos. This release also includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Apple Intelligence (Mac with M1 and later)

Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see in Photos

Sketch is now available as a style option in Image Playground, so you can create gorgeous drawings

Apple Intelligence features support 8 additional languages and 2 additional English locales, including English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US)

Mail

Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages

Photos

New filter to show or hide items not contained in an album in the Library view

Retouch brush is included in the Clean Up tool

Reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections

Consistent filtering options in all collections, including the ability to sort by oldest or newest first

Option to sort albums by Date Modified

Disable “Recently Viewed” and “Recently Shared” collections from the View menu

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

8 new emoji including objects, plants, and a smiley face are now available in the emoji keyboard

New widgets for Podcasts including a Followed Shows widget to track your favorite shows and a Library widget to get to your most used sections, such as Latest Episodes, Saved, and Downloaded

Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be controlled in the Home app as well as be added to scenes and automations

Resolves an issue where certain external displays might not be able to turn off Night Shift

Increases the default maximum memory allocation limit available to the GPU on Mac Studio (2025) with M3 Ultra with 256GB or 512GB of unified memory

Improves transcoding performance in Final Cut Pro on Mac Studio (2025) with M3 Ultra

Screen Time App Limits persist even after a child uninstalls and reinstalls an app

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver navigates elements in incorrect order in Music

Addresses an issue where a Braille display may show an incorrect line when navigating lines with left or right arrows