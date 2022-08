Je čas poslat Javascript do důchodu, tvrdí klíčový vývojář. V nejbližší době to ale určitě nehrozí

The best thing we can do today to JavaScript is to retire it. Twenty years ago, I was one of the few advocates for JavaScript. Its cobbling together of nested functions and dynamic objects was brilliant.

I spent a decade trying to correct its flaws. I had a minor success with ES5. But since then, there has been strong interest in further bloating the language instead of making it better.

So JavaScript, like the other dinosaur languages, has become a barrier to progress. We should be focused on the next language, which should look more like E than like JavaScript.

Douglas Crockford, tvůrce JSON, pro Evrone.com