Srovnání

Vstupní prompt: I’m going through a tough time after failing a test

GPT-4.5: Aw, I'm really sorry to hear that. Failing a test can feel pretty tough and discouraging, but remember, it's just one moment—not a reflection of who you are or your capabilities. Want to talk about what happened, or do you just need a distraction? I'm here either way.

GPT-4o: I'm really sorry to hear that you're going through a tough time. Here are a few things you might consider:

1. Reflect and Understand: Try to analyze what might have gone wrong. Was it a lack of preparation, time management during the test, or perhaps misunderstanding the material? Understanding the root cause can help you address it in the future.

2. Seek Support: Talk to someone you trust—friends, family, or a school counselor. They can offer a different perspective and sometimes just talking about your feelings can be alleviating.

3. Speak with Your Teacher or Professor: They can provide insights into where you might have gone wrong and offer advice on how to improve. They might also offer opportunities for make-up work or extra credit.

4. Develop a Study Plan: Based on your reflections, create a plan to improve your study habits. This might include setting regular study times, breaking down material into manageable portions, or finding new study methods that work better for you.

5. Stay Positive and Forgive Yourself: Mistakes and setbacks are a part of life. It’s important to be kind to yourself and recognize that failure is a stepping stone to success.

6. Focus on the Bigger Picture: Remember that one test is just one part of your educational journey. There will be many more opportunities to do well.

If you need further support or resources, consider reaching out to educational support services at your institution, or mental health resources if you’re feeling particularly overwhelmed. You’re not alone in this, and things can get better with time and effort.