GitHub má A.I. technologii, která generuje smysluplný kód. Komu ten kód ale opravdu patří?

In general: (1) training ML systems on public data is fair use (2) the output belongs to the operator, just like with a compiler.

On the training question specifically, you can find OpenAI's position, as submitted to the USPTO here: https://www.uspto.gov/sites/default/files/documents/OpenAI_R...

We expect that IP and AI will be an interesting policy discussion around the world in the coming years, and we're eager to participate!

Nat Friedman, šéf GitHubu