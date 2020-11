Čínská soutěž hackerů odhalila díry ve Windows, iOS, Chrome, Safari a dalších softwarech. Stačil víkend a tučná výhra

Many mature and hard targets have been pwned on this year’s contest. 11 out of 16 targets cracked with 23 successful demos:

Chrome, Safari, FireFox

Adobe PDF Reader

Docker-CE, VMware EXSi, Qemu, CentOS 8

iPhone 11 Pro+iOS 14, GalaxyS20

Windows 10 2004

TP-Link, ASUS Router

